Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.

Also Read | GST Evasion Worth Rs 824 Crores Unearthed, ICICI Prudential Among 15 Entities Under Probe.

Further details are awaited, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)