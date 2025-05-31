Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Two former cadets of the Mohali-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), were commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy during the Passing Out Parade at the prestigious Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala (Kerala), on Saturday.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM.

Stating this, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said ex-cadets of MRSAFPI Mohinder Singh Sekhon and Vinay Kaushik, who have been commissioned into Indian Navy, both belong to SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Following the two-year training at MRSAFPI, three years of rigorous training at NDA and finally one year of service specific training at INA, the two young cadets would soon join the Indian Navy, said an official statement.

Mohinder Singh Sekhon, who lost his parents in childhood, realised his dream through sheer determination and hard work.

Vinay's father Sanjay Kumar is Sectional Head in a newspaper and his mother Rekha Sharma is a homemaker.

Extending his heartiest congratulations to the young officers, Arora complimented them on their remarkable feat and exhorted them to continue making the Nation and Punjab proud.

Major General Ajay H. Chauhan, VSM (Retd), Director of MRSAFPI, congratulated the cadets, while noting that 172 cadets have been commissioned as officers in Indian Armed Forces, including 20 in the Indian Navy.

