Mirzapur (UP), May 28 (PTI) Two girls aged nine and ten years died and seven others were injured when lightning struck during light rainfall in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at around 3 pm in the Majhgawan hamlet in Nanda village under Haliya police station limits here.

Haliya Inspector Virendra Singh nine-year-old Sadhana and ten-year-old Khushboo, daughters of residents Ajay and Santosh respectively, were playing near a hand pump when they were struck by the lightning.

Meanwhile, under a neem tree nearby, seven people including a three-year-old girl, two teenagers and a woman suffered burn injuries, Singh said.

"All injured are being treated at the Haliya Primary Health Centre," said Dr Kameshwar Tiwari of the PHC.

Sub-divisional magistrate Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who visited the hospital, directed prompt medical care and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased and Rs 5,400 each the injured people under the Disaster Relief Fund.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

