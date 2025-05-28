Hyderabad, May 28: A mentally challenged woman, in her 20s, was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbour and his minor son here, police said on Wednesday. The man and his son were accused of raping the victim at her house for the past few months when she was alone and impregnating her, they said. Hyderabad: 2 Held for Allegedly Raping 20-Year-Old Intern From Chennai After Consuming Alcohol in Party.

Based on the complaint by the woman's mother, a case was registered at Jawaharnagar police station on May 26, a police official said. Asked if the man and his son were apprehended, police said further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.