Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 9 (ANI): The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Wednesday in two separate cases arrested two government employees for accepting bribes, said an official on Wednesday.

According to the Assam police CPRO, the arrested government employees were identified as Inspector of Taxes cum Superintendent of State Taxes Guwahati Niren Bhattacharjya and UDA of Borjan High School, Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district Abadat Ali Ahmed.

According to the reports, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Niren Bhattacharjya demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions of the complainant.

Further, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. The Assam police CPRO further said, "Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Commissionerate of State GST Assam, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, Guwahati.

"Niren Bhattacharjya was caught red handed on Wednesday evening immediately after he accepted Rs 10,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses. Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam," the CPRO of Assam police said. Further, they added that in this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on August 9, 2023, vide ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Moreover, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that other accused government official Abadat Ali Ahmed demanded Rs 1,700 as bribe from the complainant for processing transfer of NPS account and facilitating drawal of salary of the complainant’s wife who is a teacher, said the official.

Later, the UDA had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 1,600. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, the official said that a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Abhayapuri town under Bongaigaon district.

Abadat Ali Ahmed was caught red handed in Maa Kali hotel, M.G. Road, Abhayapuri town, immediately after he accepted Rs 1,600 as demanded bribe from the complainant, he said.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, said the official.

Subsequently, in this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on August 9 vide ACB Police Station under Section 7 (a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018)," the Assam police CPRO said.

Necessary legal follow up action is underway. (ANI)

