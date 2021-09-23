Noida, Sep 23 (PTI) Improper disposal of waste on Thursday landed two housing societies in the net of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, which has slapped penalties on both for violation of norms after surprise inspection, officials said.

The inspection was carried out by the health department on instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan as the authority continued to take action against entities over waste management, they said.

“In pursuance of the instructions, surprise inspections were held at Express Park View (II) society in Sector Chi 5 where waste material was found strewn haphazardly. The society was issued a fine of Rs 52,200 for not conforming to the norms on waste disposal,” the GNIDA said.

“Another violation regarding waste disposal was found at Anand Aashray society in Sector Phi 2 which has been issued a fine of Rs 12,200,” the authority said in a statement.

Deputy General Manager (Health Department) Salil Yadav asked both societies to remit the penalty amount within three working days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them.

He also asked the societies to get waste properly managed and warned them of doubling the penalty amount for repeat offences.

Citing rules, the GNIDA said bulk waste generators, like housing societies, are supposed to manage proper disposal of their garbage on their own and the authority will only pick up inert waste and that too against a fixed monthly fee.

