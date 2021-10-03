Kawardha, Oct 3 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Sunday after people from two communities clashed over removal of religious flags from a thoroughfare, police said.

Police had held a 'Shanti Samiti' meeting with people on Sunday asking them remove religious flags from Lohara Chowk in view of upcoming festivals and in order to maintain peace and harmony, an official said.

"Both sides agreed to remove flags in the meeting, but some youths from both communities reached the site and the issue took an ugly turn. A police posse rushed to the spot and defused the situation," he said.

"The situation is under control and police has been deployed in large numbers at the site. The district collector has imposed section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). No arrest has been made in connection with the clash," informed Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg.

