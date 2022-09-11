Pilibhit (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape and attempt to murder of a minor Dalit girl here, police said on Sunday.

The accused raped the girl and later tried to kill her by setting her afire after pouring diesel on her, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Van Rams Into Scooty, Injures Two Women; Victim Accuse Police of Destroying Evidence.

The incident took place in the Madhav Tanda area of the district on September 7, police said. However, it came to light when a video wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal went viral on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu told reporters on Sunday that the girl (16) with burn injuries was admitted to the district hospital on September 7.

Also Read | ‘Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan’: Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor on Renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

He added that she is in a "serious condition."

Prabhu said on the complaint of the girl's family, a case was registered against the two accused persons on Saturday night under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act.

The matter is being thoroughly probed and both the arrested accused are being questioned, he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar has recorded the statement of the minor girl, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)