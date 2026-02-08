Mumbai, February 8: The Malad police have arrested a 30-year-old school peon and booked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private school following allegations that the management suppressed a child sexual abuse case for nearly three weeks. The incident, which involved a five-year-old girl, reportedly took place on the school premises on January 12. According to the police, the school administration failed to report the matter to the authorities for 20 days, allegedly attempting to intimidate the victim's family instead of taking internal action.

The matter came to light after the traumatized child informed her mother about the ordeal. The mother’s First Information Report (FIR) states that the peon touched the minor inappropriately and threatened her with "dire consequences" and her life if she spoke to anyone about the incident. When the parents initially approached the school administration, they expected immediate support and police intervention. Instead, they claim they were met with a wall of silence. The parents further alleged that the school CEO refused to share details of the suspect and attempted to intimidate the girl's father to prevent the family from escalating the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Man Allegedly Molests 20-Year-Old House Help in Malabar Hill, Booked.

Left with no recourse, the parents approached the Malad police on their own. Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused peon at his residence in Virar on February 6. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI), Sandeep Jadhav, confirmed that the school management is now under investigation for criminal negligence. “The school management was required to immediately inform the police. Due to the delay and negligence in reporting the matter, a case has also been registered against the school authorities,” Jadhav stated.

The authorities have invoked Sections 74 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under Section 21 of the POCSO Act, it is a mandatory legal requirement for any person in charge of an institution to report such crimes immediately; failure to do so is a punishable offense. This case has drawn sharp comparisons to the 2024 Badlapur school incident, which sparked nationwide outrage over the safety of children within educational institutions and the tendency of administrations to prioritize institutional reputation over student safety. Ahmedabad Shocker: Male Nurse Molests Woman Patient in ICU of Matis Hospital, Arrested.

Investigators are currently reviewing the school’s internal communication logs to determine why the incident was suppressed and if other staff members were involved in the cover-up.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mumbai Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

