Bhopal, February 13: A horrifying gangrape case has shaken Bhopal, where an 11th-grade minor girl was s*xually assaulted inside four different vehicles, including a Thar SUV. The crime involved blackmail and extortion, prompting police to seize all four cars and launch a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Ankita Khatrakar.

The main accused, Ausaf Ali Khan, was arrested on February 3 and is currently jailed. His associate, Maj Khan, who operates a gym in Bhopal, was nabbed on February 8 and remains on remand at Kohefiza police station until February 13. During intense questioning, Maj Khan revealed chilling details: Ausaf raped the survivor inside the Thar in the Khanugaon area while Khan stood outside, secretly filming the act on an iPhone through the window. Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

The perpetrators shared the video among themselves and threatened to make it viral unless the minor paid INR 40,000. They also forced her into multiple physical relations. Police tracked the Thar, hidden in a Sehore district village, and seized it, though the iPhone remains unrecovered. Gurugram Shocker: Airline Employee Molests Colleague, Attempts to Rape Her at Hotel; Probe Ordered.

The investigation exposed Maj Khan's alleged connections to a Kohefiza head constable, accused of leaking confidential information. The officer has been suspended. With the SIT digging deeper, this Bhopal gangrape case highlights rising concerns over minor assaults and extortion rackets. Authorities urge vigilance as the probe continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

