New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in March 2022 and dumping her body in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, with the police saying the main accused used a fake identity to gain trust of people and defraud them.

The main accused, Mohd Shakir Ali (50), is a resident of Ghaziabad. A differently abled person, Ali was inspired by Charles Shobhraj, the notorious French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage who was recently released from a jail in Nepal, police said.

He used a fake Hindu identity to familiarise himself with women and started using them for financial benefits, they said.

Ali also used his disability to gain sympathy of women, police said, adding that his co-accused in the case has been identified as Mohd. Faiz (22), resident of Khajoori Khass.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on January 16, they got a tip off that two suspects carrying illegal firearms and having involvement in the murder of a woman will come to Kamla Nehru Park. Based on the information, their car was intercepted and Mohd. Shakir Ali along with Mohd. Faiz were caught with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

"During investigation, Ali disclosed that he used to work as tailor and property broker. He saw a movie on Charles Shobhraj and was inspired from him as to how he was using females for his benefit.

"He became familiar with a prostitute in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and started working as her pimp and also used her wealth for his financial transactions. He also came in contact with two-three more women using his fake Hindu identity and started using them for his financial benefits," the senior police officer said.

Police, however, said that whereabouts of all the women he was in contact with is yet to be verified.

The officer said that Ali happened to meet victim Sushilwati, who wanted to sell her flat in DLF. Ali become friendly with her and visited her flat after which both entered into agreement for sale purchase of flat for Rs 25 lakh and paid Rs 1.5 lakh. Accused took possession of the flat without consent of the lady, who started asking for remaining payment.

However, Ali, who has habit of defaulting payment, came to know about several other properties of Sushilvati and started planning to kill Sushilvati in order to grab her property and avoid payment of DLF Flat. He called Sushilvati for final payment of flat and gave her sedative-laced cold drink, after which he and his associate Faiz took her to Bulandshahr where Faiz first shot at Sushilvati after which Ali fired second shot.

Then they dumped her body in a farm in Bulandshahr and returned to Delhi. Ali also removed some goods of Sushilvati from DLF flat and kept them somewhere in Loni where he got hold of some other original property documents of Sushilvati. In between police also questioned him regarding missing of Sushilvati, but he cleverly evaded them.

"Based on his disclosure statement, Ali was taken to Bulandshahr where he identified the place where he shot Sushilvati and dumped her body. An inquiry regarding Sushilvati was also conducted and her brother Chetan was contacted who stated that he was trying to find his sister from past 10 months and had registered an FIR at the Dayalpur police station for kidnapping after court orders," Kalsi said.

Police said Ali concealed his original identity and introduced himself as Rajesh. For this, he also created a fake voter ID card and PAN card in similar name and opened bank account. "He used this fake voter card to take flat on rent as it was easy for him to get flat using a Hindu identity. He also used his fake identity to become friendly with several women with whom he came in contact over a period of time.

"Ali also bought a scooty in name of Rajesh and defaulted EMI of the scooty and filed a false FIR of theft to avoid recovery agents. He even gave false surety for several accused in court in the name of Rajesh with connivance of an advocate. In between, he bought a Maruti Baleno car and defaulted EMI and filed a false FIR of theft," the police officer said.

