India News | Two Held for Practising Black Magic in Thane

Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly indulging in 'black magic' activities at a crematorium in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

A police 'patil' had found two pictures of unidentified women pasted on a lemon wrapped in a black cloth and placed at the crematorium ground in Pimplasgaon village of Bhiwandi area.

Following an inquiry, the police patil identified two men, Kabir Dileep Chowdhary (29) and Nikhil Santosh Patil (23), as the alleged perpetrators who indulged in the 'black magic' activities at the site between June 29 and July 4, Kongaon police station's sub-inspector Rohan Gaikwad said.

The two men were arrested on Saturday and booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said.

The police were working to identify the two women who were seemingly targeted by the accused and probing the motive behind the act.

Traditionally, police patils are responsible for maintaining peace and order within their village, assisting the police in investigations, and serving as a liaison between the administration and the villagers.

