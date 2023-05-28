Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) The Anti Extortion Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly seeking Rs 40 lakh as extortion from a doctor, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Italy: Water in Venice’s Grand Canal Goes Bright Green.

One of the accused is a web developer and the other is a bank recovery agent, the official said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 40 Militants Killed by Security Forces Since Operations Began, Says CM N Biren Singh.

"They purchased a mobile from a youth and inserted a SIM card to target doctors with extortion calls. On May 15, they called the victim and sought Rs 40 lakh. The doctor approached police, which gave him protection," he said.

The two were arrested on Saturday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)