Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Two men were arrested in Rajasthan's Churu and Barmer districts for allegedly sharing provocative content and Army movement footage on social media, police said on Friday.

In Churu, 22-year-old Asif Khan from Bajragsar was arrested by the Sardarshahar police on Friday for posting provocative anti-national content on social media platforms, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Yadav said.

He said the cyber desk team had been closely monitoring social media in view of heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

During surveillance, officials found that Khan was allegedly liking, sharing and uploading provocative videos and photos on his social media, following which he was traced and arrested.

In a separate case, Barmer police arrested 22-year-old Jiya Ram Meghwal, a resident of Puniyo Ka Tala in the Gida area of Balotara district, for allegedly sharing a video of Army movement on social media.

The arrests were made in the backdrop of intense India-Pakistan military conflict post the recent terror atack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"The central government has prohibited the dissemination of any photo or video related to military activity," Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said.

Earlier, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) urged citizens to rely only on verified sources and refrain from sharing any unverified content.

A special cyber patrolling and monitoring campaign is underway to ensure compliance with the directive. Meghwal was arrested after he allegedly circulated a video of Indian Army movement online, Meena added.

Police have appealed to citizens to act responsibly and refrain from posting or sharing any misleading, provocative, or sensitive content that may compromise national security or disturb communal harmony.

