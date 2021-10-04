Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested and over 22 kilograms of poppy recovered from them on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

During a routine checking on a highway, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the Jhajjar Kotli area and recovered 22 kilograms of poppy, they said.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Drug Case: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, the Co-Accused in the Drug Bust?.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Satwant Singh and Charanjit Lal of Hoshiarpur (Punjab), they said. A case has been registered, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)