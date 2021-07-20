New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) At least two incidents of wall collapse were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, while some low-lying areas in the city were inundated with rainwater.

Officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said eight complaints of waterlogging were received and 12 tree-fall incidents were reported on Tuesday.

They said two incidents of wall collapse due to rains were reported.

According to north and east civic bodies officials, no waterlogging was reported in their jurisdiction.

Areas that witnessed waterlogging include Nangloi, A-Block in Uttam Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, Dera village near Chattarpur, Badli and Kirari, among others.

People took to social media to upload videos of waterlogged streets, markets and colonies.

A video shared on social media showed streets of a locality in the Nangloi area inundated with rainwater.

In the video, people are seen sitting on chairs outside their residence as rainwater entered their houses.

Meanwhile, a senior PWD official said, "Very few waterlogging-related complaints were received today and those were dealt with on priority basis."

