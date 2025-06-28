Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Two Indonesian nationals were arrested with 21.55 kg of hydroponic ganja from a Mumbai suburb, a police official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, a team from the Oshiwara police station intercepted two persons in the Jogeshwari area on Friday.

Also Read | Aurangabad Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Bihar; Wife Arrested, Manhunt Launched To Nab Paramour.

The duo was carrying 21.55 kilograms of hydroponic weed, with a potential to fetch Rs 21.55 crore in the illicit drug market, he said.

The two Indonesian men, identified as Budi Wiyono (44) and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat (39), were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Across Over 100 Areas on June 29 and 30 Due to Emergency Maintenance; Check Full List of Affected Localities and Timings.

Hydroponic ganja is grown without soil, using a water-based nutrient solution. It can also be grown indoors, said officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)