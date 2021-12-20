Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammsd (JeM) from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Umer Ramzan and Javid Ahmad Malla, they said

"Incriminating material including ammunition was recovered from their possession," a police spokesman said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition, he said.

The arrests were made jointly by police, army and CRPF following a specific input, the spokesman said.

