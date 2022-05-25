Noida, May 25 (PTI) Two children aged 12 and 10 accidentally fell down through the shaft while playing in the lobby outside their ninth floor house in a society in Greater Noida (West), prompting the local authority to issue a notice to the project's developer on Wednesday.

The children, both cousins, suffered injuries in the incident which took place around 6 PM on Tuesday in Supertech Eco Village 2 and were taken to a hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable on Wednesday.

The shaft was covered with an acrylic sheet which collapsed when the children were playing on the lobby of the building, local residents claimed.

Taking note of the episode, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has issued a notice to the project's developer Supertech Group and sought its reply within three days.

“On instructions of GNIDA CEO Surendra Singh, a team of government officials visited the site to investigate the matter and found that the developer had given possession to buyers without having the mandatory occupancy certificate and completion certificate for the project,” according to an official statement.

“If the GNIDA does not get a satisfactory response from the developer within three days, then action will be taken as per the lease deed conditions of the project,” the GNIDA said.

CEO Singh, also Meerut Divisional Commissioner, has warned action against developers for flouting construction rules and norms.

“Playing with the safety of residents will not be tolerated at any cost,” the senior IAS officer said.

