Dhenkanal, Jan 23 (PTI) At least two women were killed and 33 others injured, five of them seriously when the tourist bus in which they were travelling, fell off a bridge in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Panchubati due to heavy fog in area, Dhenkanal SP Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra told reporters here.

The bus was carrying about 40 persons and was on its way to Ichhapur in Kendrapara from Dhenkanal, he said.

The decased women were identified as Renubala Jena and Bijayalaxmi Swain of Ichhapur in Kendrapara town.

While 33 injured people were admitted in Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, five critically injured passengers were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, the police said.

