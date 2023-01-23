New Delhi, January 23: During the Republic Day parade 2023 on Thursday all the equipment including ammunition will showcase India's indigenisation power including 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns and recently inducted LCH Prachand Major General Bhavnish Kumar Chief of Staff Delhi Area informed on Monday.

Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in this year's Republic Day celebration, Major General Bhavnish Kumar told ANI, "In this year's Republic Day, many indigenous equipments will be seen. The army will use indigenous equipment under Atmanirbhar Bharat." Republic Day 2023 Wishes & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Patriotic Quotes and SMS To Celebrate 74th Republic Day.

"105 mm Indian field gun will give 21 gun salute, mechanised Columns will have armour core MBT Arjun, mechanised infantry's BMP 2 and Nag Missile system will show its might," he added. Republic Day 2023 Speeches in Hindi: From Sample Essays to Interesting Long and Short Write-Ups, Get the Best Tips for School Competitions (Watch Videos).

He also highlighted the Artillery regiment's K9 Vajra and Brahmo's missile system automatic launcher, Army Air Defence Akash weapon system, Army core engineers' 10 M short pan bridge and core of signals mobile microwave node and mobile network centre will also be seen in the Republic Day 2023.

Indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the Indian Air Force flypast. "ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display in this year's Republic Day," Major General Kumar mentioned.

The Prachand Formation will be comprising one LCH in lead with two Apache Helicopters and two ALH MK-IV aircraft in echelon would fly in five aircraft "Arrow" formation.

Indian Army also said in a statement, "All Indian Army equipment on display at the Republic Day parade this year is 'Made in India'. The 21 Gun Salute will be through indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFGs). The ammunition has also been produced indigenously."

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Special Guest for the Parade and the Egyptian military contingent will also be taking part at Kartavya Path, during this year's Republic Day

The Indian Army will be represented by Mounted Columns of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns, six Marching Contingents and a fly-past by helicopters of Army Aviation. Three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees will also participate in this year's Parade.

There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums Bands. 27 Tableaux of various States, Departments and Armed Forces will be participating.

Another feature of this year's Republic Day is a team of "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer who will be part of the parade and for the first time, women will form part of BSF Camel Contingent.

DRDO will also showcase a Tableau on the theme, "Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)