Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two persons were killed and 38 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Keya Morh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said Udhampur Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Basnotra.

Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, added the Udhampur CMO.

"Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO Udhampur told ANI. (ANI)

