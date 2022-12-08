Deoria (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Two men were killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a people carrier on the Kanchanpur-Pathardeva Road in Tarkulwa police station limits here on Thursday, police said.

Prince Singh (22) and Ritik Singh (24) were killed when their motorcycle collided with the people carrier near Gopalpur village, they said.

The driver of the people carrier was injured and is undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem and further action is being taken, the police added.

