Sultanpur (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Hiralal (55) and Roghai (50), who were travelling on a motorcycle, were hit by a vehicle at Kurebhar area on Monday night, they said.

Both were rushed to the community health centre from where they were referred to the district hospital. They died during treatment, the police added.

