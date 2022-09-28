Bijnor (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Two labourers were killed after the roof of an old building collapsed on them on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Shahzadpur village in Nangal police station limits.

Circle Officer Gajendra Singh said some labourers were breaking the roof of the old building when it collapsed on them.

"Two labourers, identified as Vakil (40) and Monu (25), were injured in the accident. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead," Singh said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem.

