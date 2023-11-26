Seoni (MP) Nov 26 (PTI) Two men were electrocuted while they were laying electrical wires to kill wild animals for meat in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Pandia Chhapara range of the district on Saturday, forest ranger H L Dahia said.

Shrichand Dhurve (18) and Pawar Barkade (20), both residents of Khairi village under Ugli police station limits, were laying electrical wires to kill wild animals for meat for “Sajori” (an agriculture-related festival) during which guests visit the village, he said.

The duo came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot, the official said, adding that the police will take further legal action in the matter.

