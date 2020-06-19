Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here for duping people in the name of getting them political appointments in boards, commissions and other works, Rajasthan police's special operation group (SOG) said on Friday.

They also used to claim that they were capable of securing someone a seat in Rajya Sabha for Rs 70 crore, the SOG official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 156 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 11,582 Including 495 Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

The accused identified as Rajveer and Yogendra were cheating people while promising them of securing jobs and appointments in various boards.

“A man complained to us that the accused were demanding Rs 1 crore for his appointment as Youth Board chairman. They also said that if anyone wants to become a Rajya Sabha MP, he will have to give Rs 70 crore,” an official of the SOG said on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

After verification of the complaint, the SOG arrested both the accused and are currently being interrogated, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)