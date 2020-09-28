Phagwara (Pb), Sep 28 (PTI) Two incidents of firing took place here on Monday, resulting in bullet injuries to two men who were rushed to the Civil Hospital, police said.

Police said that in the first incident, Gagan Sharma was going on his motorcycle from Hadiabad to Kotrani for exercise in a gymnasium.

On the way, two car-borne unidentified armed assailants hit his bike with their car, they said.

When he tried to flee, they fired two rounds from their revolver, injuring his calf, they said. He ran into someone's house and later jumped into the fields in the neighbourhood.

He later rang up his relative who rushed him to the Civil hospital.

In the second incident, Munish Kumar was sitting in his shop in Harkishan Nagar on Phagwara-Banga road.

Two miscreants came to the shop posing as customers and asked for a data cable, police said, adding when he bent down to pick up the cable, they fired at him injuring him in the armpit.

He was also rushed to the Civil hospital.

Kapurthala SSP Jaspreet Singh Sidhu visited the hospital. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Police said investigations in the two cases were on and they were trying to find out the motive behind these shootouts.

