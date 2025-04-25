Budaun(UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dahemi village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said on Friday.

The SHO of Civil Lines police station, Manoj Kumar Singh, said the deceased have been identified as Bhanu Prakash (52) and Khandari Lal (57), both residents of Kurau village in the district.

The duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle on Thursday night when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, the officer said.

Police rushed them to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced the duo dead.

"We have launched a probe to identify the vehicle and its driver. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," the SHO said.

