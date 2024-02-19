Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Two men working as domestic helps have been nabbed from Bihar, days after they drugged their Mumbai-based employer's family and decamped with diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.46 crore, a police official said on Monday.

Police have recovered the stolen booty from the accused, identified as Neeraj alias Raja Yadav (19) and Raju alias Shatrudhan Kumar (19).

The duo allegedly mixed some sedatives in the food of their employer, a resident of suburban Khar, and her family members on February 10, and fled with valuables.

The incident came to light on February 11 when the 55-year-old complainant found that diamond jewellery was missing from her flat, the official said.

"The family members had to be admitted to a hospital as they all started vomiting after waking up from sleep. An FIR was registered later," he said.

Police traced Yadav and Kumar through the details of their Aadhaar cards and with technical help.

The duo was arrested under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 381 (theft by servant), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Notably, one of the accused, Kumar, was arrested by the police earlier in connection with a Rs 50 lakh theft case.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

