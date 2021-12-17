Visual from the house of the victims in Agra (Photo/ANI)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Two men from a family were shot dead on Thursday allegedly after a dispute over water entering their farmland occurred, in Chitrapura village under Kheda Rathod police station in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, informed the police.

The victims had been identified as Mahesh and Dinesh, added the police.

Also Read | Doctors Remove 156 Stones from 50-Year-Old Man’s Kidney in Hyderabad.

"Both the men had complained that water from another field was entering their farm area and was going to object against this to the family of Kalyan Singh alias Kallu of the same village," said the Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra.

"There was no other ongoing dispute btw the two families and a dispute in the past had been resolved. The accused have fled from their houses. Search is underway to nab them. Teams have been constituted and the guilty will be placed behind bars soon," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Poco Sells Over 30 Lakh Units of C Series Smartphones on Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)