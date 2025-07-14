Satna (MP), Jul 14 (PTI) Two minor girls have died after falling into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday.

The girls fell into the borewell at Hiloundha village in Nagaud tehsil at around 5 pm on Sunday, officials said.

Also Read | Kannauj Roof Collapse: 2 Labourers Dead, 1 Injured After Roof of Under Construction House Crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

While the body of a 16-year-old girl was retrieved at around 9:30 pm on Sunday, the body of the other minor, aged 12, was recovered at 12.15 am on Monday, an official said.

The family members of Chhaggu Ahirwar, resident of Salaiya Haar under Nagaud police station area, had gone to sow paddy in the field located in the middle of Hiloundha village, Nagaud police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew's Return to Earth Begins Today After Historic ISS Mission.

At that time, Chhaggu Ahirwar's daughter Somvati (16) and Santosh Ahirwar's daughter Durga (12) also reached the field, he said.

Due to the presence of water in the field, they could not see the borewell and fell into it, Pandey said.

After being alerted, Nagaud Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma immediately reached the spot with police force.

Divers of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force were called in to assist in the operation, which was hampered by darkness and waterlogging in the field, the police official said.

One body was taken out of the borewell at around 9.30 pm. The rescue operation continued late at night when the body of the other girl was also recovered, he said.

The casing of the borewell had been pulled out and due to water accumulation in the area, the borehole was not visible, the official said. The bodies have been sent to Nagaud government hospital for post-mortem, the police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)