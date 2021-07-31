Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 (PTI) Two more people, including a minor girl, were found infected withthe Zika virus on Saturday in Kerala, taking the total affected in the state to 63, health minister Veena George said.

Both of the infected -- a 14-year-old girl and a 24-year- old woman -- were residents of Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said in a release.

"The infection was confirmed at the tests conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Virology Lab and the Public Health Lab," she said and added that out of the 63 cases, three are active and none of them are hospitalised. PTI

