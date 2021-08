Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 24 (ANI): At least two Naxals have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Tuesday.

Several arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Extend Work From Home for Employees Up to December 2022, IT Companies on ORR Told.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Sunil Sharma said, "An encounter is underway between the Naxals and security forces in forest areas of Gompad, Sukma district."

"Bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms/ammunition/explosive material and other camping material of Naxals. Search is on for other Naxals who have fled the spot," he added.

Also Read | Punjab: Elderly Woman Thrashed, Robbed Inside Her Home in Ludhiana, 2 Booked.

The primary identification indicated that one deceased might be Kawasi Hunga, Konta Area LoS commander (ACM rank).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)