Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Two notorious bovine smugglers were arrested and cattle being smuggled to Kashmir valley from Samba district rescued, police said on Wednesday.

A vehicle used for smuggling of bovines in Rakh Amb Talli falling under the jurisdiction of Samba police station was seized, they said.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Teg Ali and Feroz Din of Udhampur district's Manjla area, police said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Samba police station.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said that a total of 84 bovine smugglers have been arrested in the past seven months after the launch of a special drive.

Police have registered 66 FIRs against the bovine smugglers and seized 56 vehicles used for bovine smuggling amid rescuing of 653 bovine animals.

