Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Two persons have been apprehended for committing ATM theft in Sector 24 of Noida by the police on Friday.

"In the past few days, there have been certain incidents related to ATM theft in the area. There was intense checking in the area by the police yesterday," Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh told ANI.

Singh further said: "In an incident related to the checking of two persons on a bike in sector 24 Noida. They tried to escape and fired at the police. In police action, one person was fired at and sustained injuries. He has been shifted to the hospital and has been identified as Aslam."

"He has confessed that he and his gang were involved in an ATM theft in Sector 24. In combing operations, the second person named Sabu has been arrested. He also confessed to the crime," he added.

ATM parts, Rs 10,000, bullets and a bike have been recovered from the possession of Aslam.

The police are pursuing the three other accused in the ATM theft case. (ANI)

