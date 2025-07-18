Dimapur, Jul 18 (PTI) Two persons have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Nagaland, a health department official said on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer, Dimapur, Dr Yartenla Jamir, said that of the seven JE cases detected in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts, two persons have died so far.

She expressed concern over the rise in Japanese encephalitis (JE) cases in the three districts, especially during the monsoon season, which increases the risk of transmission.

The Health department has urged district administrations to issue a public advisory on JE prevention measures and to initiate a community awareness campaign.

The Health department said that Japanese Encephalitis is a potentially severe viral infection transmitted by Culex mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water sources like paddy fields and ponds. The disease can cause brain inflammation and lead to serious complications or death.

"For every symptomatic JE case, there are likely 300 to 1,000 asymptomatic infections," the department noted, underlining the importance of early detection and preventive action.

Pigs, which act as amplifying hosts, play a key role in the transmission cycle. The virus, however, is not spread from person to person, the department said.

"There is no specific antiviral treatment for JE; medical care is focused on managing symptoms. The typical incubation period is 5-10 days," it said.

