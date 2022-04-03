Pilibhit, Apr 3 (PTI) Two pilgrims, travelling from Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh to Poornagiri Shaktipeeth in Uttarakhand, died and another eight were seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into an under-construction bridge in this district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place in Jatipur village late Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | India’s Export Touches Record $418 Billion in 2021-22, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jahanabad Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhash Chandra said Awadhesh (19), a resident of Budaun, and Dhaniram (40), a resident of Bahraich, died in the crash.

The two bodies were sent for post-mortem, Chandra said.

Also Read | Actor Niharika Konidela, Singer Rahul Sipligunj Among 144 Detained by Police During Raid on Hyderabad Pub.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)