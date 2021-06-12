Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Two policemen and two civilians were killed when terrorists attacked a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Arampora, Sopore on Saturday.

"Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack," said Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar to ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

