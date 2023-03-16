Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons, including an 18-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman, committed suicide in as many incidents separated by a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday.

The woman hanged herself in her flat on Tuesday as she was upset that her daughter couldn't become a mother, an official said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying. His body was spotted by watchmen of the building and society members.

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

