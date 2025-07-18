New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Friday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the bomb threat was received at Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3, the official said.

"Teams of multiple agencies are present and thorough checking is ongoing. However, nothing suspicious has been found yet," the official added.

