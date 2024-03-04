Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Two men were bitten by venomous snakes in separate incidents in suburban Mulund when they were trying to catch them, a Forest department official said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Hasmukh Valanju and Kisan alias Abhijit Chavan who claim themselves to be 'sarpamitras' or self-proclaimed rescuers, are undergoing treatment at a Sion hospital in Mumbai.

Valanju was bitten by a cobra on Friday night and Chavan by a viper on Monday afternoon while they were trying to catch the reptiles, the official said.

Valanju is capturing snakes illegally in the name of rescue, according to the official.

A notice was issued against Valanju by Mulund police station in 2021 for possessing a fake ID and a register bearing the forest department's logo and he was absconding for months, he added.

The Forest Department will investigate this matter and initiate necessary action, the official said.

Capturing any snake or wild animal is not allowed unless authorised by the Forest Department.

