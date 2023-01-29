New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A two-storey building partially collapsed in Najafgarh area of Southwest Delhi here, injuring a sweets shop worker, police said.

Ricky Roy, the worker, was working in the shop located on the ground floor of the building when it collapsed, they said.

At around 7.30 pm, Najafgarh Police Station got a call saying that a building had collapsed in Tuda Mandi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Two floors of the building had partially collapsed with their ceilings hanging precariously, the officer said.

The place was cordoned off by police. MCD and fire brigade are at the spot checking the debris to see if there are any more victims.

