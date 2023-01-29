New Delhi [India], January 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started a probe in a case related to impersonation after receiving a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that a person was fraudulently impersonating himself as a senior official of the PMO and duping officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

CBI said the complaint dated September 24, 2021 was received from Anil Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director, Prime Minister Office (PMO), New Delhi. Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0: Former PMO Official, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Takes Oath as Minister.

“Ankit Kumar Singh is moving around claiming himself to be Dinesh Rao, an IAS Officer of 1997 batch of Bihar cadre and posted as a Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and looking after Varanasi district. He is learnt to have contacted Prabhu Narayan Singh District Magistrate. Agra, Uttar Pradesh seeking favours for ‘his constituency’,” said the complaint received by CBI.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of impersonation as PMO official, since no official by name is posted in this office. Accordingly, CBI is requested to lodge a complaint for initiating an investigation into the matter, as per law,” added the complaint. CBI Registers Three FIRs Into Impersonation of PMO Officials.

CBI said facts prima facie discloses the commission of offences punishable under section 170 of Indian Penal Code against Ankit Kumar Singh.