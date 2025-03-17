Palghar, Mar 17 (PTI) Two children, aged 12 years, were killed while another was critically injured on Monday when a water tank collapsed in a village in Palghar district, police said.

Police said three students had climbed onto the water tank near their school in Sukhdamba village when the tank's slab gave way.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals for Peace, Asks People Not To Believe in Rumours As Tension Grips Maharashtra Town Amid Aurangzeb Tomb Row.

Two students died on the spot, while another student was critically injured.

Some villagers claimed the water tank was constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission and questioned its construction quality.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

"We have lost our child due to the negligence of those who were supposed to provide clean drinking water. This is not just an accident, it is a crime. Those responsible must be punished," said Deepak Pagi, brother of one of the deceased Harshada Pagi.

Kasa police station inspector Avinash Mandle said a case of accidental death was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)