Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) Two teenagers allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Mankapur police station area on Thursday afternoon.

He was a student of the first year at a polytechnic and was under depression after failing in three subjects, according to the family members.

A 17-year-old boy ended life by hanging himself in Dattatreya Nagar on Thursday night when he was alone at home. The reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)