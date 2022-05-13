Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralized during the encounter which broke out at the Brar (Aragam) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday, the police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (total 2). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Brar (Aragam) area of Bandipora.

On Wednesday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. (ANI)

