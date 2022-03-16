New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Two training aircraft were involved in separate non-fatal accidents in India on Wednesday, following which aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a safety audit of all flying training organisations (FTOs).

The pilot allegedly forgot to open the landing gear in the accident in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, while the second plane crash-landed on the runway in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Also Read | Punjab: Governor Banwari Lal Purohit Administered the Oath of the Post of Protem Speaker … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said strict action will be taken against those compromising safety.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands by March 21.

“We will carry out a complete safety audit of all the FTOs in the country and shall take strict action against those compromising safety,” he told PTI.

Giving details of the accident, the officials said that a Cessna 152 plane of Rewa-based FTO Falcon Aviation crash-landed on the runway at Sultanpur airstrip.

The female training pilot is safe and there has been no injury or casualty, they added.

In the other incident, a Piper PA34 Seneca aircraft of Jamshedpur-based Alchemist Aviation belly-landed on the runway of the city airport, the officials stated.

The pilot forgot to open the landing gear, they claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)