Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All 55 passengers have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force after two local trains were stuck between Masjid and Bhaykhala railway station due to waterlogging on the tracks after heavy rain lashed Mumbai that affected rail traffic on Wednesday.

"All 55 passengers have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force," Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF said.

Two local trains were stranded between Masjid and Bhaykhala railway station due to waterlogging on the tracks after heavy rain lashed Mumbai disrupting normal life.

Railway staff initially rescued 150 passengers from a local train going from CST to Karjat, while another 100 to 120 people were still inside the train.

Ths NDRF informed that another local coming from Karjat to CST stuck 60 meters away from Masjid station. A total of 40 people have been rescued from that train so far with the help of the boat.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation after heavy showers crippled Mumbai and its neighbouring areas and instructed the officials to be alert and prepared as India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall for Thursday as well."CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray also reviewed the situation with district collectors of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts as they have been experiencing heavy rainfall," the CMO said. (ANI)

