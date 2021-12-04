Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has sought help from the Defence Ministry for tracing two trekkers who went missing in Kangra district, a state disaster management official said on Saturday.

Naveen Chaudhary (45) and Babloo (36) have been reported missing from Kharota (Kundli Pass) in Kutharna area in Kangra district for two days, state Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said.

Considering the situation, the Kangra district administration has requested the Defence Ministry to provide a chopper for a search operation to trace the missing persons, he said.

In the last two days, ground teams conducted search operations but were unable to locate them, Mokhta added.

